Lin-Manuel Miranda mobilizes Latino voters in Bethlehem

Over 300 members gathered to watch Lin-Manuel Miranda speak to the Puerto Rican Beneficial Society of Bethlehem for an early voting party on Oct. 30.

Just days after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” at a Trump rally, the Bethlehem event united the local Puerto Rican community in support of the Harris-Walz ticket.

Miranda, of Puerto Rican descent, said he planned on attending the society for weeks and condemned the statement by Hinchcliffe, quoting a line from his musical “Hamilton.”

“Immigrants, we get the job done,” he said.

Miranda said while he isn’t a political figure, politics is a significant component of his writing. He described his musical “In The Heights” as more than a theatrical work, and called the work a “deeply” personal story of a Latin American who lives in New York.

He said the musical addresses political issues like gentrification and the struggles of immigrant communities.

“After Trump came into office, this little tossed off “joke” became this rallying cry, because he has demonized immigrants and one of the great things about our country,” Miranda said. “You can come from anywhere and if you work hard and make a better life for yourself and family, you also contribute to this incredible country. He flipped that on its head.”

Maya Harris, the younger sister of Kamala Harris, also attended the event and urged voters to make their voices heard by voting on Election Day.

“Kamala knows that Puerto Ricans and Puerto Rico deserve better,” Maya Harris said. “She will fight for that. We are seeing division and degradation from Donald Trump. Hateful rhetoric and a continued pattern of disrespecting Puerto Ricans and disparaging Puerto Rico. When someone does not see your humanity, he will not fight for your opportunity. He is not going to fight for you or your family.”

Chris Ney has been a Bethlehem resident for 59 years and said while on her way to go catfishing, she saw the Harris-Walz signs and the line outside the event on East 3rd Street.

She said although she could catfish at any time, she wanted to show up at this “crucial moment” in the election and support the Latino community.

Miranda also spoke about the importance of unity in the Puerto Rican community in the upcoming election period and described the community as strong, hardworking individuals who have continuously had to prove and support themselves.

He said that while Trump is trying to divide the country, it’s important the Latino community comes together and uplifts one another.

“I think this is wonderful, I think anything that brings diverse communities together like this is powerful,” Ney said. “I’m happy that people are standing up for themselves and this country.”

Ney said she attended the event alone, but quickly made friends with other attendees when she met Elba Evett, an Allentown resident.

“We are all just human beings,” Ney said. “The fact that the comedian said that horrible thing about Puerto Rico — I hope it blasts Kamala right into the White House.”

Ney and Evett sat together and bonded over their shared beliefs and their support for the Latino community, and Harris.

Evett said she joined the Puerto Rican Beneficial Society after she got married and has been a member ever since.

“I love it because it’s the only Hispanic club that’s still standing,” Evett said. “The community is great, they do a lot for everybody —- for the homeless, for the poor. This place brings people together.”

She said she was happy to attend the event and support Harris and is looking forward to in-person voting on Nov. 5.

Leah Pearl, ‘27, said she was excited to see Miranda in Bethlehem.

“I really love Miranda, I’m a huge fan of his work and I love the causes that he’s supporting,” Pearl said.

Jack Riffle, ‘26, also attended the event with his friends to support Kamala Harris.

“The election is a very important time for America and how the next four years pan out is largely decided in this upcoming week,” Riffle said. “I’ve never been to a rally of any sort, so it’s nice to be in an atmosphere with other people I can talk to about politics and the upcoming election in a place where I feel safe.”