Community Voices: Empowering women through volunteerism

Michelle Resto-Carlson is the president of the Junior League of the Lehigh Valley, an organization of women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training.

As the current president of the Junior League of the Lehigh Valley, I’ve had the honor of witnessing firsthand what passionate and dedicated women can do when they come together with a common purpose.

Our organization, rooted in over a century of history, thrives on the belief that women are powerful agents of change. The league isn’t just about volunteering. It’s about responding with intention, learning through action and creating a community in which every member can grow, lead and make an impact.

In the Lehigh Valley, our work goes far beyond boardrooms and scheduled events. We’re deeply committed to addressing educational disparities and ensuring children and families have the resources they need to thrive. We show up for the community, whether we are organizing annual backpack drives, advocating for early childhood education or partnering with local organizations to support literacy initiatives.

Through our past collaboration with Lehigh Valley Reads and PBS, we’ve distributed thousands of books and literacy resources to hundreds of children to promote reading proficiency.

The impact of our efforts is real and personal. Through hands-on projects and shared experiences, I’ve seen how members have gained the confidence to step into leadership roles within the league and the community.

I see the ripple effect of small actions constantly.

A member who starts by volunteering at one event often gains the courage to chair a committee or lead an initiative. Soon, she might be advocating for broader community needs or serving on local boards. It’s a continuous cycle of growth where skills aren’t just taught, they’re lived.

As we continue our work, we face the challenging reality that volunteering is declining across the country. According to AmeriCorps, volunteer rates fell from 30% in 2019 to 23% in 2021.

This trend affects the fabric of our communities. When volunteers are scarce, it’s children in need of mentors, families seeking support and local organizations depending on extra help who feel the impact the most.

The decline in volunteerism presents a choice — we can accept it as a trend, or we can rise to inspire more women to get involved. Empowering women through meaningful community work addresses today’s challenges and cultivates the leaders who will shape tomorrow.

The Junior League is committed to leading this charge, and we invite others to join us.

I often think about a member who was new to the area. She didn’t know many people and felt unsure of how to get involved. Joining the Junior League gave her a starting point, a way to connect with others and opportunities to make a difference. As she got involved in fundraisers, service projects and advocacy for educational resources, she quickly realized the league was more than a volunteer opportunity. It was a community. She saw how collaboration and shared goals created meaningful change, and over time, she grew into a leader who helped others find their voice.

That member was me.

Today, I’m proud to serve as the president of the Junior League of the Lehigh Valley. The journey has been rewarding, filled with opportunities to collaborate and create an impact alongside the incredible women of this league.

But my story isn’t unique.

Time and again, I hear similar narratives from other members who come to the league thinking they’re here to volunteer, only to discover a renewed sense of purpose, lasting friendships and skills that empower them to shape the league and the overall community.

To the women who feel there’s no room left on their plates, I urge you to reconsider. The time you give isn’t just a gift to others. It’s a gift to yourself. In the league, small actions make a big impact, and you’re never alone. You’re stepping into a legacy of leadership, surrounded by women who will lift you up and walk beside you.

Now is the time to showcase what’s possible when women lead with heart, courage and determination.