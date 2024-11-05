Students sat while waiting at the back of the voter line at Banana Factory on Nov. 5. The line wrapped around the entire building, and had an estimated wait time of four hours. (Amanda Rowan/B&W Staff)
Voters lay and sit on the ground near the entrance of Banana Factory on Nov. 5 around 2pm. At that point in the day, the voters had been in line for around 4 hours. (Lauren Slovensky/B&W Staff)
Voters smile and give thumbs up while waiting in line at Banana Factory at around 2pm on Nov. 5. The average wait time at this point in the afternoon was 4 to 5 hours. (Amanda Rowan/B&W Staff)
Voters play a portable game of chess to pass the time while waiting in line to vote at the Banana Factory on Nov. 5. These voters had already been in line for around 2 hours. (Amanda Rowan/B&W Staff)
A Community Service Office volunteer celebrates as the line finally moves at around 2pm at Banana Factory on Nov. 5. The voters at this point in the line would go on to have a 6 hour wait ahead of them. (Lauren Slovensky/B&W Staff)
Volunteers from Susan Wild’s campaign team hand out water to voters waiting in line at Banana Factory on Nov. 5. The team also passed out free pizza and snacks throughout the day. (Amanda Rowan/B&W Staff)
Voters sit in lawn chairs and do homework while waiting in line at Banana Factory around 2pm on Nov. 5. These students had a 6 hour wait time ahead of them from their spot in line. (Amanda Rowan/B&W Staff)
The back of the line at Banana Factory is pictured around 1:30pm on Nov. 5. The line wrapped around the factory toward the Hill to Hill Bridge. (Amanda Rowan/B&W staff)
