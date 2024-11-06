New admissions counselors head tour guide team

Campus tours are many prospective students’ first impression of Lehigh. Tour guides show high schoolers and their families notable buildings, share what campus life is like and answer all the questions their group may have.

This semester, Lehigh welcomed two new admissions counselors, Sarah Mixsell, 24, and Bobby Frankenfield, to help manage the university’s tour guide program.

They supervise student tour guides to ensure prospective students get an accurate, comprehensive understanding of life at Lehigh.

Mixsell, ‘24, worked for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office and belonged to various clubs when she was an undergraduate student. She chose to continue her involvement at the university post-graduation through her work in the admissions office, a role she said is guided by her experience as a former student.

“I loved my time here as an undergraduate so much that it feels natural to me to speak positively about Lehigh and recruit future generations of students to come here,” Mixsell said.

When selecting guides, she said representing diverse campus experiences is important to give perspective and help students gain a realistic view of the school.

She’s familiar with campus culture and said she uses this knowledge to direct the guides.

Frankenfield worked in Kutztown University’s admissions office while he was an undergraduate student there, and he directed the school’s tour guide program.

He now works closely with Mixsell to manage and support Lehigh student tour guides.

He said he initially wanted to work in admissions because he understands how scary and daunting the college process can be for high schoolers.

As a first-generation college student, Frankenfield said it’s important to support prospective students and make them feel comfortable during the admissions process.

He said he helps tour guides provide accurate and insightful information about life at Lehigh.

“The tour guides have a crucial position in giving prospective students a better understanding of what their life is like on campus,” Frankenfield said.

Jordan Lickstein, ’25, and Sophie Appel, ’25, also work in the admissions office.

Lickstein began working in the tour guide program during his first year at Lehigh. He said Mixsell and Frankenfield are quick learners who effectively manage the large guide team.

“I think they are doing a great job of learning more about our large cohort and the traditions within our tour guide staff,” Lickstein said.

Appel, who became a tour guide during her sophomore year, said the new counselors have had a positive impact on the team’s energy.

“They’re fantastic to work with,” Appel said. “I’ve never laughed as much as I do with them.”

She said she appreciates Mixsell and Frankenfield’s approachable and supportive leadership styles.

“They go beyond just ensuring we get the job done,” Appel said. “They check in with us, ensure we’re not overwhelmed and offer support when needed.”