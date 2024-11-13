The Lehigh men’s basketball team is setting high expectations following their trip to the finals of the Patriot League tournament last season.

After falling short of a Patriot League title last year, senior guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney said he’s looking to close out his Lehigh career with the biggest achievement of all: winning.

“I think we have a team that’s talented enough to do it,” Whitney-Sidney said. “I kind of got a taste of it last year, so I know it’s reachable.”

Whitney-Sidney said in order to get back to the Patriot League Tournament, the Mountain Hawks will have to use the new playing style they adopted during preseason.

Because the Hawks have new players on the roster, he said they’re incorporating new ways of positioning their players.

Instead of posting up four players the way they usually do, Whitney-Sidney said they’re using a guard to play the floor and create mismatches.

“I think when it comes to our skill level, we’re always the most skilled team in the league,” he said. “It’s just our effort that can determine how many games we win.”

Coach Brian Kennedy said the team lost seniors who helped lead the team to the NCAA tournament last year, but this year’s class of seniors will serve them well.

He said he believes the team can get even further this season.

“It does impact the team a lot, but we have a veteran group that has been through the battles of the Patriot League,” Kennedy said. “We’re leaning on them and their experience leading into this year.”

Kennedy said the team gained multiple first-years they’re hoping will bring new energy and talent to the team.

First-year Hank Alvey said he and the other first-years are ready to work hard.

Kennedy said he sees growth from them on a daily basis.

“On the court, they will get more comfortable and get a better understanding of what is needed to be a successful college basketball player,” Kennedy said.



While transitioning from high school to college sports is a big change, Alvey said the first-years have been adapting and are ready to contribute.

“Everything and everybody’s bigger,” Alvey said. “Everything’s more physical, and having to adjust to that is taking time, but I feel like I’ve adjusted relatively well.

Alvey said he’s looking to contribute the grit and hard pace he plays at to hopefully bring home a championship.

The Mountain Hawks began their season on Nov. 4 at Northwestern, where they lost 90-46. The team will have 10 non-conference games before playing their Patriot League opponents.

Their first conference game will be against Bucknell on Jan. 2, where the team will look to improve their record and use their experience from their early schedule to propel them through the rest of the season.