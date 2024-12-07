MOSCOW, Idaho — After a victory against the University of Richmond, the Lehigh football team traveled on the road to take on the Idaho Vandals in the second round of the FCS playoffs at the Kibbie Dome.
Sophomore running back Luke Yoder runs through a wide open hole in the team’s second round FCS playoff game against the University of Idaho on Dec. 7 in Moscow, Idaho. Yoder rushed for a team-high 85 yards in the first half. (Luke Kaiser / B&W Staff)
Sophomore linebacker William Parton makes a tackle on Idaho running back Elisha Cummings. Parton led his team in tackles for the first half with six, tied with defensive back Mason Moore. (Luke Kaiser / B&W Staff)
Junior defensive lineman TJ Burke and sophomore defensive lineman Broc Bender celebrate Burke’s sack on Idaho quarterback Jack Layne. Burke’s single sack led the team for the game. (Luke Kaiser / B&W Staff)
Junior wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel puts a move on Idaho defensive back Dwayne McDougle. Jamiel, coming off a team-high 137 receiving yards against Richmond, was held to only nine yards in the first half. (Luke Kaiser / B&W Staff)
Junior linebackers Brycen Edwards and Jackson Dowd and senior defensive lineman Dillon Sheehan combine for a tackle on Idaho running back Deshaun Buchanan. Edwards recorded one tackle-for-loss, tied for the most on the team. (Luke Kaiser / B&W Staff)
