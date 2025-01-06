Longtime Lehigh radio host Alfred Fritzinger, known to many as AJ Fritz, died unexpectedly Dec. 31 at the age of 67.

Fritz worked as the manager of WLVR-HD-2 at Lehigh for 22 years. The digital subchannel is Lehigh’s NPR station, which features a college radio station programmed by students.

Fritz was also the host of the show FritzRocks, an award winning free form rock radio program that has been running since 1996.

His dedication to the music industry didn’t go unnoticed. Fritz was named “Best College and Community Radio Personality” for six consecutive years by the Lehigh Valley Music Awards.

In an email sent to the campus community today by Lehigh Human Resources, Ashley Lester Lemmons, the associate dean of students, wrote that Fritz had the ability to see individuals’ potential and make them feel valued.

“For him, it was never just about the work — it was about the community, the people, and the shared mission to inform and connect,” Lemmons wrote.

In his obituary, Fritz is described as a man devoted to his family. The obituary reads that he will be remembered for his “larger-than-life personality and passion for music.”For information on Fritz’s service, visit the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home’s webpage.