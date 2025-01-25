Nasir Whitlock scored 21 points off the bench to lead the Lehigh men’s basketball team to a dominant 86-47 victory against Lafayette.
Tyler Whitney-Sidney, Hank Alvey and Edouard Benoit also scored double-digit points for the Mountain Hawks (7-12, 2-6 Patriot). The win ended the team’s six-game conference losing streak.
Justin Vander Baan led the Leopards (8-13, 3-4 Patriot) in scoring with 11 points. The team struggled to score efficiently, shooting 31.5% from the field compared to Lehigh’s 57.1%.
The Mountain Hawks now look to play Navy at home on Jan. 29.
