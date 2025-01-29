Lehigh’s pre-law fraternity Phi Alpha Delta and the Center for Gender Equity co-hosted a panel on Tuesday that discussed gender-based violence through the lens of the legal system.

The panel consisted of three women whose work surrounds combating gender-based violence: Jennifer Long, co-founder of AEquitas, a nonprofit supporting victims of gender-based violence; Michelle Kaminsky, division chief of the Gender-Based Violence Division at the Kings County District Attorney’s Office; and Judge Michelle Weber, a Criminal Court judge at the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.

Kaminsky said her office saw 16,000 cases related to gender-based violence in 2024.

The Department for Homeland Security defines gender-based violence as any form of “physical, sexual, psychological, economic and emotional abuse.”

During the discussion, facilitated by Willa Hart, the chair of professional development for Phi Alpha Delta, the panelists discussed the process of seeking legal justice for gender-based and domestic violence, as well as how to use a trauma-informed approach when interacting with victims.

Kaminsky said the Kings County District Attorney’s Office uses organizations like AEquitas to help train prosecutors in this type of approach.

“We are providing victims with a space where they know the challenges of presenting the case in the criminal justice system but know that they are going to be supported throughout the process,” Kaminsky said.

Weber spoke about her training in trauma-based approaches, which she learned through previous experience as a prosecutor. This training, she said, continues to aid her today as a judge.

“It all goes back to training because so many of these things are so nuanced, and I have so many colleagues that have zero experience in this world,” Weber said. “The way they see things and the way I see things are completely different.”

Weber said it’s important for judges to understand the power dynamics involved in domestic violence, as well as recognize how a behavior, which may seem merely restrictive or annoying to an outsider, can actually be abusive.

Anna Van Riesen, president of Phi Alpha Delta and an attendee at the event, said the panel taught her that the senstive nature of sexual abuse and domestic violence cases often leads victims to withhold information.

“I think the reason (gender-based violence) is still such a big issue is because it is so difficult to prosecute correctly,” Van Riesen said. “An action that might seem innocent might actually be a symptom of gender-based violence, and if you’re not aware of power dynamics that are being abused, it’s difficult to prosecute that.”

Van Riesen said she thinks an attorney’s job is to find the balance between accessing information and protecting the victim’s dignity, even though this can hinder access to important details in a case.

Long said increasing the sensitivity toward victims of gender-based violence is a correct and effective approach within the justice system.

She also said being an active listener who’s aware of trauma responses can make the victim feel comfortable and heard. This can also help the prosecutor get as much information as possible from the victim, Long said.

Long discussed how partnerships between nonprofit organizations, like AEquitas, and legal institutions can help protect victims. She said judges can be hesitant to grant orders of protection to victims because it can render their partners homeless if they live together.

Through communication with individuals in legal institutions, nonprofits are able to identify this problem and work to create housing solutions for offenders who have to move out due to orders of protection, Long said. This is done while simultaneously protecting victims who are awaiting outcomes from lengthy legal processes.

Kaminsky said practicing compassion and empathy is key in her work.

“When victims come into the DA office, the most important thing is to listen to them and to hear them and not to pass judgment and to have compassion and empathy,” Kaminsky said.

Weber said learning what intimate partner violence looks like, especially when it’s not visible and nonviolent, is important.

According to the Office on Violence Against Women, which is run through the U.S. Department of Justice, there are six types of abusive behavior related to domestic violence — physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, economic abuse, psychological abuse and technological abuse.

“When you encounter something that’s not so healthy, it gives you that ick factor to know what that is,” Weber said.

Hart said gender violence issues have long been important to her, a value that was passed onto her by her mother, Kaminsky. She said she’s glad the panel inspired a difficult yet necessary conversation.

Resources for victims of gender-based violence at Lehigh include Counseling and Psychological Services and the Equal Opportunity Compliance Coordinator. More information about resources can be found on the Student Affairs website.