From the Bowdoin College baseball diamond to leadership roles at Harvard University and Merrimack College, Jeremy Gibson’s career has been defined by a love of sports and the sense of community it provides.

Now stepping into the role of Lehigh’s new Murray H. Goodman Dean of Athletics, Gibson hopes to inspire pride in every student.

Former Dean of Athletics Joe Sterrett announced his retirement in August 2024, and after 48 years of working at Lehigh, he left his position in December. In an email sent to the Lehigh community on Jan. 6 of this year, President Joseph Helble announced that Gibson had been appointed to the role, effective Jan. 31.

“(Gibson’s) leadership in growing athletic programs and generating vital fundraising support will be instrumental in advancing Lehigh Athletics and continuing to build on its proud tradition,” Helble wrote.

Michael Garzillo, director of development for Lehigh Athletics and former baseball captain, said Gibson’s authentic and down-to-earth disposition stood out from the start of the search process.

Garzillo, who worked closely with Sterrett, said Sterrett made a significant impact while at the university, and he believes Gibson will continue to build upon that legacy.

Gibson said he was drawn to Lehigh because of its ability to integrate athletics with academics, believing it to be one of only a few schools to take this holistic approach.

His goal is to understand the community’s priorities while determining how to contribute to a campus culture that excites and unites people.

“That’s what athletics is really all about — fostering a sense of community and pride around something that is tied to our academic mission,” he said.

Gibson also said he recognizes that Lehigh is rich in history and tradition. He aims to honor that while simultaneously adapting to the rapidly evolving landscape of college athletics.

With experience as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics at Harvard, Vice President and Director of Athletics at Merrimack, and Baseball Operations Assistant with the Boston Red Sox, Gibson brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role.

Garzillo said he’s confident in Gibson’s understanding of what makes an athletic department successful and his ability to build strong relationships with alumni.

Lehigh football coach Kevin Cahill is also optimistic about Gibson’s leadership. Cahill said his goal for the program is to build upon the team’s success last season, and he looks forward to learning more about Gibson’s vision and how the two will intertwine.

“The best thing about Lehigh is the people, and (Gibson) has that personality,” Cahill said. “He’s listening very well. In my opinion, that’s the first characteristic of a really good leader.”

As a former Lehigh student-athlete, Garzillo knows that athletes want a dean of athletics who will support their development as leaders, preparing them to make an impact beyond graduation.

“It is really edifying to me that I can wake up every day doing meaningful work alongside (Gibson) to accomplish that,” Garzillo said.

With nearly 30 years of experience in athletics, Gibson credits his confidence to take risks and to seize the right opportunities to the relationships he has built throughout his career.

Having grown up in Pennsylvania, he said he is excited to return to the region, reconnect with family members who still live in the state and be closer to his son, who attends Villanova University.

“I genuinely believe in the benefits of athletic participation at any level,” Gibson said. “There is something about (it) that helps shape humans.”