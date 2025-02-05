The Bethlehem City Council convened yesterday to address the future of immigration policies to a full City Hall.

Met with public comment from 23 people, the council was urged to designate Bethlehem a “welcoming city” to protect immigrants.

According to Welcoming America, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization supporting communities to build a welcoming society, a welcoming city enacts “policies and programs reflecting (its) values and commitment to immigrant inclusion.”

The motion followed recent federal executive orders, signed on Jan. 20, pledging the “faithful execution of immigration laws.”

Many of the speakers shared personal experiences as immigrants or children of immigrants, encouraging the council to take action against the federal orders of the Trump administration. Eight of the public commenters identified as Lehigh students or staff members.

Commenters in support of the welcoming city policy shared a consensus that the concept of illegal immigration is invalid, as American land was stolen from Indigenous peoples.

In a public comment, Bethlehem resident Valerie Noonan said the council should enact policies that limit Bethlehem’s cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in order to prevent additional rights being taken away.

“As the federal government has taught us, anything that’s not codified can be stripped back very quickly,” Noonan said.

Bill Shire, also a Bethlehem resident, then addressed the council, sharing a similar sentiment to Noonan’s.

“Hearing these people talk about their parents being deported, it’s not right,” Shire said while slapping his hand on the podium. “It’s heartless. Democrats have to get their act together, because they are the only force of resistance that can do it.”

Alex Margulies, ‘26, said he initially didn’t plan to speak but was inspired to do so after hearing others’ testimonies.

“History does repeat itself, and we must take as much action as we can to resist this,” Margulies said.

Among the speakers, one individual spoke against the designation of Bethlehem as a welcoming city.

Chris Devlin, a resident of West Bethlehem, then challenged Council President Michael Colon’s remarks about respecting different opinions. Devlin argued that Colon misrepresented the diversity of perspectives in the room by suggesting there were multiple differing opinions, when in reality, only one person had spoken against the policy.

“I only heard one person speak a different opinion from what everyone else in here is saying tonight, which is, ‘We care about our immigrant community, and we want them to be protected,’” Devlin said.

Devlin told the council he believes protecting immigrants is the first step in preventing further erosion of rights under the current administration.

“We’re born here. We’re lucky,” Devlin said. “Some of you are Democrats. You really think you’re not next?”

Following public comments, Bethlehem Police Chief Michelle Kott addressed the council’s questions regarding ICE’s role in the city.

Kott assured attendees that the police department’s primary mission is to protect all community members, regardless of immigration status. She said the department enforces local and state laws, while ICE remains a federal responsibility.

“While the department will, of course, enforce all federal warrants in court orders, we do not routinely inquire about an individual’s immigration status as part of our regular duties,” Kott said.

Mayor J. William Reynolds thanked the speakers and said immigration policy is currently a top priority of Bethlehem’s government.

“What we are spending upwards of 90% of our time on right now is the chaos that’s going on in Washington and what it means for people,” Reynolds said.

Allentown City Council is also considering the “welcoming city” legislation proposal when they convene this evening at 6 p.m.

Bethlehem City Council will reconvene on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. to vote on whether or not designate Bethlehem as a welcoming city.

Building proposal on Main Street

A recent proposal to add two additional stories to the building located at 555 Main St. was also discussed.

Bethlehem’s Historical and Architectural Board submitted a proposal rejecting the request, citing violations which diminish the building’s historical character.

Concerns included potential destruction of historical materials and the creation of a false sense of historical development.

The council voted in favor of sending the proposal back to the Architectural Board, requesting a memo outlining potential modifications which could result in a favorable recommendation.

Addressing homeless encampments under Bethlehem bridges

Public commenters also raised concerns about the homeless encampments under the Minsi and Fahy brides, particularly the lack of trash collection services.

Speakers noted how the absence of regular trash pickup has led to unsanitary conditions, affecting both the encampment residents and passersby.

Some commenters, who claimed they had spoken directly with individuals living in the encampments, urged the city to enact policies to increase trash collection in the area.