Lehigh issues a delayed opening until noon 

Lehigh will be conducting a remote learning, teaching and working schedule until 12 p.m. Thursday due to “inclement winter weather forecasted,” according to a Hawkwatch alert sent out around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Lehigh community.

The Weather Channel has issued a winter weather advisory for tonight, citing an expectation for one to three inches of ice and snow.

The Hawkwatch alert stated only essential service staff members, along with snow and ice removal crews will be on campus.

The university has four options to address adverse weather including remaining open, a modified schedule, a remote schedule and to close completely. A remote schedule is considered an option three scenario.