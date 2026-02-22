Lehigh to operate remote Monday amid winter storm

Lehigh will shift to a remote teaching, learning and work schedule on Monday as a winter storm is expected to bring significant snow and ice through Sunday night and into Monday morning, according to a Hawk Watch alert.

According to the email, the decision was based on the projected timing and snowfall totals, as well as the need to clear campus roads and walkways before resuming normal operations. Faculty and staff are expected to work remotely, and supervisors have been encouraged to provide flexibility for employees facing storm-related challenges, including power outages.

The email also stated Essential Service Staff should report to work as scheduled.