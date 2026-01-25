Lehigh shifts to remote operations Monday due to winter storm

Lehigh University will operate under a remote teaching, learning and work status on Monday due to a winter storm forecasted to bring significant snow and ice through Sunday evening and into early Monday morning, according to a Hawk Watch alert.

The email stated the decision was based on the timing and expected accumulation of snow, as well as the need to clear campus roads and walkways. Faculty and staff are asked to teach and work remotely, with supervisors advised to accommodate employees who may be affected by storm-related disruptions such as power outages or other barriers.

Employees designated as Essential Services Staff are expected to report to work as scheduled, according to the email.