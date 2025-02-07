As it enters a new season, the Lehigh women’s tennis team is looking to build off last year’s success and exceed high expectations. After two home matches in its opening weekend, the team stands at 1-1, with a loss against Villanova University on Jan. 31 and a win against Rider University on Sunday.

Last season, fans saw the Mountain Hawks reach 14 wins — the most in a season since 2004. However, they ultimately fell to Boston University in the Patriot League semifinals.

This year, the team is entering its season with a new identity as they have new players and a new coach, Sophia Geier.

Previously, Geier was an assistant coach at Brown University during the 2023-24 season, helping the team achieve 10 wins. Before that, she spent two seasons as the assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s tennis teams at Kenyon College.

Geier also had a successful career as a player at the University of Akron, where she was awarded Mid-American Conference Player of the Year in 2017 and 2019.

Senior leader Allyce Gaborik said Geier has been a great addition to the team by implementing different game plans.

“It’s been a great transition,” Gaborik said. “She fits really well into the team. She brings good strategy and advice. I’ve appreciated that and so have our new players.”

Gaborik said the team also has some strong new players who are starting in the lineup.

The team added three first-year players to the roster in the offseason — Ronit Khromchenko, Alina Shyani and Skye Yonehara. This group has made an immediate impact as all three have seen action early in the season on both the singles and doubles courts.

Khromchenko, from Manalapan, New Jersey, has played in the first two matches of the season. She made her debut with a singles win against Villanova’s Valieriia Kornieva in a three-set match.

She then followed it up with a win in both singles and doubles in straight sets against Rider.

“We are all bringing new skills and strengths to the team,” Khromchenko said. “Whether it’s singles or doubles, we’re already making our impact.”

She credits her early success to Geier’s structured practices, which have helped with team preparation.

“In the practices, everything’s planned out,” Khromchenko said. “All the drills and everything we’re doing has a purpose, and I feel like that’s really helped the team.”

Khromchenko said she thinks the overall goal of the team is to build off last season’s momentum and to finish within the top of the Patriot League.

Junior Bella Peters said Geier has made it known that expectations are high for the team and the goal is to have a long playoff run.

Peters, who battled an injury last season, said she believes the team can do even better this time around.

“It’s always in our mind how far we went last year, and it reminds us that we can do it again,” Peters said. “Knowing that lights a fire under us so we can do better this year. We will have the same goal of showing up and giving 100% everyday.”

Peters said despite the adjustments in the staff and roster, the team has handled the shift well and remains focused on their performances on the court.

“Every team is different every year, so it’s about maintaining the same values and intensity we had last year,” Peters said. “She knows where she wants to bring the program this year, and we’re all bought in and have faith she will lead us the right direction.”

The Mountain Hawks’ next game is on Friday against Hofstra University at Bethlehem’s Lewis Indoor Tennis Center.