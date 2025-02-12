Lehigh women’s basketball rolled to its ninth straight victory Wednesday on Swifties and Swishes: Taylor Swift night, downing Navy 74-56 at Stabler Arena. The Mountain Hawks improved to 20-4 (11-1 Patriot League) and the Midshipmen dropped to 15-8 (7-5 Patriot League).

Junior forward Lily Fandre led the way for the Mountain hawks, scoring 17 points. Fifth-year wing Maddie Albrecht added 16 points and amassed 5 assists.

Zanai Barnett-Gay led Navy with 26 points.

Rebounds were critical for both teams. Senior guard Ella Stemmer led the Mountain Hawks with 8 rebounds, and Albrecht followed with 7.

Both teams held a tight 13-13 tie to finish out the first quarter. The Mountain Hawks then led 40-26 at the half, holding Navy within the key and forcing multiple jump balls and turnovers.

Navy amassed a comeback, with the third quarter held at 53-53. Neither team was able to connect on shots consistently due to physical play, with Navy recording 17 personal fouls, and Lehigh with 12. The Mountain Hawks shot 8-11 from the free throw line, while Navy only made 60% of their foul shots.

Lehigh had their largest lead of the game with one minute to go in the fourth quarter, leading by 20 points.

The Mountain Hawks shot 52.7% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. Navy shot 36.1% and 26.1% from deep.

The Mountain Hawks’ next game will be on Feb. 15 in Worcester, Massachusetts, to take on the Holy Cross Crusaders.