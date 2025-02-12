Travel Tunes: London Calling, the unique sound of the UK

Each year, a portion of Lehigh’s student body takes their academics worldwide by studying abroad. In 2024, 42% of the Lehigh student body studied abroad. The United Kingdom was the fifth most popular destination, with more than 40 students choosing to study there.

I studied abroad in London, UK my first semester of my first year and fell in love with the city. I even spent the following summer in London. To be frank, it’s my favorite city abroad, holding a special place in my heart. Something that drew me in was the music culture.

It’s almost impossible to create a perfect list of albums from this country, as the UK has birthed a plethora of genres — from punk rock to new wave to drum and bass, the UK offers a multifaceted array of music. However, the following are the five albums that, in my opinion, have shaped the UK’s unique sound

Album #1: The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”

Did you really think there wasn’t going to be a Beatles album on this list? Who are we kidding — the Beatles are one of the most listened-to and renowned bands of all time, and I adore them.

I chose this album because it’s simply my favorite. The Beatles are from Liverpool, UK, and they formed in 1960. Within two years, they charted in their home country, and by the mid-‘60s, the Beatles were an international sensation.

“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” is one of the most streamed albums for a reason. Curated in 1967 at the height of Beatlemania, it contains classics like, “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” and “With A Little Help From My Friends.”

The Beatles are considered the pioneers of counter-culture rock in the U.K. Their music is all over the place, from folk to pop to hard rock. However, this particular album is filled with the psychedelic rhythms that drove the Beatles to success.

Don’t be thrown off by the title — this album is not about heartbreak, as it’s actually extremely upbeat. This album is the perfect soundtrack for exploring the city or countryside, or simply people watching.

Album #2: Charli XCX’s “Brat”

If you don’t already know this album, or what “Brat Summer” is, you must be living under a rock.

Grammy-award winning artist Charli XCX has become an icon of Gen Z culture. Born in Cambridge, UK, she rose to fame in 2013 when she released a collaboration single with Icona Pop titled “I Love It.” The song now has over a billion streams on Spotify.

“Brat” was released in June, kicking off summer 2024 and exploding on dancefloors worldwide. XCX brands herself as a “party girl,” promoting the messy girl lifestyle — sleazy makeup, urban clothing and unbreakable confidence.

This album has specifically appealed to the LGBTQ+ community and women worldwide. Though considered a pop album, each song includes an electronic beat rooted in UK rave culture, which began gaining recognition in the late 1980s.

This album is a great choice to kick off a night out on the town with some friends. The vibrating synths, drums and vocal effects create an album you can’t not dance to.

Album #3: Fatboy Slim’s “You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby”

Now that we’re on the topic of UK dance music culture, here’s the king of all DJs and electronic music — Fatboy Slim.

When rave culture boomed in the 1980s, young people in the UK would find fields or abandoned structures in the countryside and gather together for a massive dance party, often accompanied with flashing lasers and bright clothing.

Originally from the suburbs of London, Fatboy Slim began his DJ career in the mid-‘90s after moving to Sussex, U.K. His music is influenced by the sounds he heard on the local dancefloors, and he is considered one of the most influential DJs of all time.

“You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby,” released in 1998, exploded in the electronic music scene worldwide. The album is jam-packed with his most famous songs, including “Praise You” and “Right Here, Right Now.”

This album exudes funky, edgy and psychedelic sounds. It has the ‘90s hip-hop and alternative rock feel, all while mixing in dance music. Though this album can work for a night out on the town, I would recommend it for a smaller gathering like a celebration with friends or exploring the city.

Album #4: Queen’s “Greatest Hits”

Formed in London in 1970, Queen is considered one of the greatest classic rock bands of all time. Whilst rising to fame in the ‘80s, they released an album with their greatest hits from 1973 to 1981. This became their most famous album, hitting the charts worldwide.

Queen has encompassed a myriad of genres during their career, from folk to heavy rock to pop music. Queen appeals to heavy rockers but also the LGBTQ+ community.

Lead singer Freddie Mercury was an queer icon for many due to his unabashed sexuality, flashy style and iconic dance moves.

To this day, Queen has the most played discography in the world. This album includes hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and more. Filled with mostly upbeat rock ballads, this album is great for uplifting a mood with friends, but also for solo adventures, like a stroll around town or a visit to a museum.

Album #5: Oasis’ “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?”

Oasis formed in 1991 in Manchester and was one of the UK’s biggest bands in the ‘90s and 2000s. Released in 1995, this album captures the height of the alternative and punk-rock music movement in the U.K. It was also what pushed Oasis from a small indie band to a worldwide sensation.

Compared to their earlier discography, “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” created a different sound that fans hadn’t heard yet. While it’s a shorter album, it keeps the edgy-alternative rock that is Oasis’ foundation and incorporates string orchestras and pop rhythms. This album includes smashing worldwide hits, like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

Let’s face it — when traveling, not every day is going to go as planned, and the moody tone of “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” is made for those days when you’re just not feeling your best. This album is perfect to listen to as you stroll through London’s rainy streets.

There are a number of influential albums from the UK I could name, like “Blur” by Blur, “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie, “Dark Side of the Moon” by Pink Floyd or “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse.

However, I consider the albums I listed above quintessential. They encapsulate all the genres that originated in the UK while appealing to fans worldwide. All these albums have a distinct sound to them and contain some of the most beloved tracks of all time. Even if one of these albums isn’t your usual vibe, I recommend taking a listen and expanding your taste.

Honorable Single Mentions:

#1. Electric Light Orchestra’s “Last Train to London”

#2. Jorja Smith’s “Blue Lights”

#3. Madness’ “Our House”

#4. The Kooks’ “Naive”

#5. The Clash’s “London Calling”

#6. David Bowie’s “Starman”

#7. Blur’s “Parklife”

#8. Pet Shop Boys’ “Westend Girls”

#9. Spice Girls’ “Wannabe”

#10. Stormzy’s “Vossi Bop”