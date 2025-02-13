Lehigh named R1 research university

Lehigh has been named a top tier research institution by Carnegie, according to an email sent today to the campus community from President Joseph J. Helble and Provost Nathan Urban.

The email stated the designation as an R1 research university by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education is a “national acknowledgment that Lehigh is a high-performing research university.”

According to the email, R1 institutions must invest a minimum of $50 million towards research and produce at least 70 doctorates.

Lehigh produced 94 doctorates and invested $56.3 million towards research in 2023, the email stated. Despite previously meeting these standards, this is the first time the university is being awarded this designation.

Lehigh is the only university in the Lehigh Valley to have been named an R1 research university, joining seven other institutions in the state, according to the Lehigh News Article.

The article also stated this classification will aid in securing funding for research, and will “attract and retain top faculty” while signaling to potential students Lehigh is a research-oriented institution.

“We look forward to continuing to expand our research with top faculty and inquisitive students who want to create real change in their communities and the world,” Helble said in the article.