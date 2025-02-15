Lehigh women’s basketball guard and captain Ella Stemmer reached the 1,000-career-point milestone in a game against Holy Cross on Feb. 15, becoming one of the program’s top scorers.

Stemmer also hit her 200th career three-pointer, further solidifying her role as one of Lehigh’s top shooters.

Lehigh battled through a thrilling overtime matchup against Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, emerging victorious with a 69-59 win.

Surpassing the 1,000 career point mark, Stemmer moves closer to joining Lehigh’s top-10 all-time scorers, becoming the 24th player to accomplish this feat in program history. Stemmer is also the third player in program history to surpass 200 career three-point shots.

Anne Tierney ‘03 is Lehigh’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder in program history. During her career from 1999 to 2003, she amassed 1,807 points and 1,129 rebounds.

Alex Ross ‘10 currently holds the record for the most career three-pointers made at Lehigh with 286.

Stemmer currently has 203. She needs 84 more three-pointers to replace Ross’ record with her own.

With the win, Lehigh women’s basketball improves to 21-4 (12-1 PL), holding steady in first place in the Patriot League. Holy Cross drops to 15-9 (8-5 PL) and falls down to fifth place in the conference, with five games left until the Patriot League tournament.

The team prepares for their next matchup against Bucknell University on Feb. 19 in Stabler Arena.