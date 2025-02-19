The Lehigh women’s basketball team clinched their 11th-straight victory after downing Bucknell 73-59 Wednesday at their Pride and Greek & Student Organizations night at Stabler Arena. The Mountain Hawks improved to 22-4 (13-1 PL) and the Bison dropped to 14-11 (9-5 PL).

Fifth-year wing Maddie Albrecht dominated on the court, scoring 17 points and logging two assists. Senior guard and captain Ella Stemmer was on her tail, adding 16 points.

Lehigh held its overall lead against Bucknell for nearly the entire game, remaining out front for 37 minutes and 38 seconds. The Mountain Hawks dominated with their ball movement, logging 16 assists against the Bison’s six.

The Mountain Hawks built an early 18-5 lead to finish out the first quarter after Stemmer made a three-pointer at the buzzer. Lehigh demonstrated superior shooting efficiency throughout the game, hitting 50% of shots from beyond the arc, while Bucknell struggled from deep, shooting 25%.

In the second quarter, Bucknell’s offense clicked. The Bison shot 60% from three-point range compared to Lehigh’s 33.3%, and was perfect from the free-throw line. However, Lehigh continued to control the game. The Mountain Hawks dominated time of possession and defensive rebounding, limiting the number of possessions for the Bison, who struggled to gain momentum despite efficient volume from three.

Lehigh took a 36-27 lead into the half.

Both teams traded blows in the third quarter. Bucknell shot 46.7% from the field, slightly higher than Lehigh’s 45.5%. Despite higher efficiency, Lehigh outscored the Bison 20-16 in the quarter.

The Mountain Hawks led 56-43 by the end of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Mountain Hawks gained a 21-point advantage with four minutes in the game, creating a lead far too great for the Bison to overcome.

The Mountain Hawks closed out the game, winning with a final score of 73-59. The win gives them a three-game advantage over Army for the top seed in the conference.

The Mountain Hawks next game will be on Feb. 22 at Lafayette at 2 p.m.