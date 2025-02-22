Lehigh men’s basketball falls to Lafayette 78-70

EASTON — — Justin Vander Baan recorded a double-double to help push Lafayette past Lehigh 78-70 in another rendition of The Rivalry on Saturday at the Kirby Sports Center.

Vander Baan scored 17 points, grabbed ten rebounds and dished out seven assists. Caleb Williams scored 19 points to lead the Leopards (11-18, 6-10 Patriot League). Andrew Phillips tallied 14 points and Alex Chaikin contributed 11 points off the bench.

Hank Alvey and Tyler Whitney-Sidney each scored 14 points to lead the Mountain Hawks (10-17, 5-11 Patriot League). Alvey also tallied seven rebounds in the game. Josh Ingram and Nasir Whitlock also added 13. Four Mountain Hawks scored double-figures in the game.

Lehigh trailed for the entire second half, narrowing the Leopard lead to three with four minutes to go. After that, Phillips hit a three-pointer to kick off a 9-4 run in the final four minutes to keep Lehigh at bay.

For now, Lehigh falls to last place in the conference. They will await results from Holy Cross and Loyola Maryland tomorrow.

Lafayette jumps to sixth place in the Patriot League.