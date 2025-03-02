Community voices: Enjoy our thriving community

Kim Piergallini is a retired school teacher who lives on the South Side of Bethlehem. She is part of several volunteer organizations and leads English classes for non-native speakers at the Cathedral Church of the Nativity.

In 2017, an apartment building was being constructed along Third Street in South Side Bethlehem. Having come from a home in the suburbs of Easton, my family and I wanted to downsize to a simpler lifestyle and a smaller footprint.

Since we didn’t know much about the South Side, we needed to explore to see if it was a good fit. As we explored all it had to offer, we became more and more excited about the possibility of calling it home. Completed in August 2018, a new building, Five 10 Flats, became our link to an outstanding relocation.

In South Side Bethlehem, I hoped to adopt a more vibrant and healthy lifestyle — driving less, walking more, spending my retirement years reaching out to others, engaging in the community and embracing life to the fullest.

Living so close to the Northampton Community College’s Fowler Family Southside Campus, I had the opportunity to tutor or teach at their adult literacy program, which I did until the beginning of COVID lockdowns.

There is a tremendous sense of purpose that comes with helping English language learners improve their acquisition of our very complicated language; thus, I partnered in creating an English as a second language program at the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, where I have continued teaching the language. It is so fulfilling to help others, and the social connections are both positive and fun.

Everyone benefits from these community connections. There are so many opportunities for outreach around us. Below are just a few that I am familiar with.

The proximity of Lehigh University to the Fowler Center of Northampton Community College has expanded our exploration of the area. There are phenomenal educational experiences available to us, whether we choose to listen to a live lecture, take a course or participate in continuous adult learning.

I consider myself a dedicated lifelong learner and have enjoyed taking community college courses in art, cooking and baking. These are social events, as well as educational experiences. The range of courses they offer is mind-boggling and can be so rewarding if you can find the time to check out their site and squeeze the activities into your calendar.

The Lehigh University Art Galleries is a small but mighty art gallery with art installations scattered around Lehigh’s campus, as well as along the Greenway, allowing South Side residents to connect with art with every stroll they take around the neighborhood.

Art murals punctuate our community, as well, and encounters with all this creativity encourages an appreciation of this lively and ever-evolving art world.

One of the most interesting and unique adventures of my South Side experience began

during the grip of COVID restrictions. “Taste of Art” was a partnership in which the Lehigh University Art Galleries combined international art exploration, highlighted local restaurants and included a Zoom cooking demonstration of featured recipes. These videos are still available on YouTube for anyone who wants to explore them.

Staying updated on what’s happening at the art gallery injects creative activities into my life, from art projects to art walks to yoga.

Cultural diversity similar to that of a larger metropolitan area surrounds us on the South Side.

This is especially appreciated through the ethnic diversity of local dining options. In addition, there are festivals, plus monthly “First Friday” events that dot the calendar with art exhibits and music.

Local breweries, distilleries, cideries, coffee shops and restaurants frequently schedule pop-up food trucks and art events.

The South Side Arts District schedules events throughout the year, including Greenway cleanups, Greenway concerts on springtime Sundays and themed events, like Chili Fest, which showcase local restaurants’ food and drink offerings.

There are free outdoor spring and summer concerts, as well as indoor movies and concerts at the SteelStacks year-round. Musikfest, Oktoberfest and many other events happen right here.

The Zoellner Arts Center at Lehigh also features such a tremendous variety of performances and talks, furthering the feel of being in a major metropolis. One of my favorite performances last year was from CelloGayageum, a duo that writes and performs pieces that fuse classical and modern Korean music.

Many shops and markets are in close proximity. I really enjoy the Bethlehem Farmers’ Market in Farrington Square, hosted on Thursdays from April until November. It’s an adventure to check out the vendors, buy some delicious foods, shop the vendors’ wares and enjoy the outdoor entertainment.

I encourage everyone to activate, appreciate and enjoy all that surrounds us. Do you seek a sense of purpose or a place to offer your time, treasure and talent? Is an expanded social life including fun places to enjoy great music, delicious food and beverages on your to-do list? How about connecting with the arts or creating art?

It’s all here, right in our neighborhood, all year long. If only we endeavor to seek it, we will find it. Enjoy our thriving community of South Side Bethlehem.