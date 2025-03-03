Lehigh Dining sent an email today announcing five updates to the dining program regarding three on-campus locations — Hillside Cafe, Hawks Nest and Global Cafe.

The email stated Hillside Cafe will close this Friday. Since the Clayton University Center reopened this semester and offers seven retail dining options, the email stated, “We are proud to offer an even wider variety of menu items conveniently located to serve students’ needs.”

The email further stated that the vending machines located in Hillside Cafe will remain accessible.

Toward the end of the spring semester, Chick-n-Bap and Good Batter will be closing in Hawk’s Nest as they near the end of their contracts, Lehigh Dining announced. Tres Habaneros will also be closing within Hawk’s Nest due to opining of the new Simple Serving Taqueria located in the UC.

This said, Lehigh Dining stated, “Popular items from Chick-n-Bap, Good Batter and Tres Habaneros will remain at locations across campus.”

The email stated this will bring several changes to Hawk’s Next dining, as the space will undergo “significant” renovations. A new dining concept will be shaped based on student feedback. Lehigh Dining attached a survey for the Lehigh community to share their needs and ideas.

Toward the end of the spring semester, Global Cafe in Williams Hall will move to Hawk’s Nest, the email stated. Global Cafe will continue to serve Poke bowls and sushi. The email did not give an exact date on when Hawk’s Nest renovations would start, but Lehigh Dining wrote that one should look for these changes once they return to campus in fall 2025.

A new meal plan will also be introduced in fall 2025, according to the email. Specifics about what this meal plan entails were not mentioned, but the email stated it was “designed to align with the evolving dining landscape on campus and provide greater flexibility, value, and convenience.”

Lehigh Dining closed the email by stating “there are even more great updates coming. We look forward to sharing the details in the near future.”