BREAKING: Hawkwatch Alert evacuates the UC

A Hawkwatch Alert was released stating a fire alarm in the Clayton University Center at Packard Hall was activated at 12:17 p.m. today. The alert instructed everyone in the building to “evacuate quickly and calmly.”

A following “all clear” alert was sent at 12:25 p.m.

According to a member of The Brown and White who was in the UC at the time, no alarm went off, but officers from the Lehigh University Police Department and Bethlehem Fire Department were present.

Chris Houtz, LUPD’s assistant chief, said the department received a call from someone reporting an odor in the building.

Houtz said the fire department was contacted and LUPD officers were then sent up to the UC to pull the fire alarm. As officers were on their way, he said, the police department generated and sent out the Hawkwatch alert.

When responders arrived at the scene, Houtz said they did not detect any odor or any other reason of concern.

The fire department told LUPD to not send out an alert. However, Houtz said, it was too late, as they had already done so out of precaution.

As soon as the fire department determined there was no emergency, Houtz said the “all clear” message was sent out.

“The fire alarm in Clayton University Center at Packer Hall has been cleared,” the second alert stated. “It is safe to return to the building and resume activities.”