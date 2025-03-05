Urinrin Otite, ‘25G, a Nigerian student from Delta State, has made history as the first graduate of Lehigh’s master of science program in catastrophe modeling and resilience. Over the past four years, she has focused on predicting and managing the impact of disasters, from hurricanes to epidemics.

Otite graduated with first-class honors in civil engineering from the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers, Nigeria in 2017. There, she was recognized by the faculty as the best graduating student, as this achievement is the highest academic distinction at the university.

In 2018, she applied to Lehigh through the EducationUSA Opportunity Funds Program of the United States Consulate General Lagos, an initiative designed to help international students secure fully-funded graduate educations in the U.S.

Through this program, she received multiple offers from top institutions, including Stanford University, the University of California, Berkeley and Johns Hopkins University.

Ultimately, Otite chose Lehigh and has stayed at the university to pursue her doctorate degree in civil engineering.

The fourth-year doctoral student completed her master’s degree with a 3.83 GPA. Otite said her path to catastrophe modeling was shaped by her connection with Carlos Bocchini, the director of Lehigh’s catastrophe modeling and resilience program.

While the journey has been rewarding, Otite also acknowledged its challenges.

“There have been times when it gets rough, and I cry, but then I remind myself about why I decided to embark on this journey, so I pick myself up and move on,” she said.

Otite expressed gratitude for Lehigh’s support. Studying at Lehigh marked her first time leaving Nigeria, and she said the experience has been overwhelmingly positive, providing both academic growth and a strong sense of belonging.

“Lehigh has such an amazing international community,” Otite said. “I am grateful for the opportunity at Lehigh, because it has not only expanded my knowledge but also my network.”

Xinyue Wang, ’25G, is Otite’s research partner and said she’s witnessed her dedication firsthand. As members of the same research group, their work is closely intertwined.

Wang said she’s inspired by Otite’s perseverance and resilience.

“Urinrin always keeps trying, and despite the personal hardships and thoughts of quitting, she never gave up,” Wang said. “She shows a lot of perseverance and is such a determined person.”

Beyond her academic contributions, Wang said Otite serves as a role model for many aspiring students from Africa. As more Nigerian students apply to doctoral programs at Lehigh, Wang said she knows Otite is willing to help anyone who asks her for guidance.

Otite’s impact extends beyond her peers to the department.

Daniel Conus, a professor in the mathematics department, taught the catastrophe modeling master’s course in fall 2024. It was only Conus’ second time teaching the course, and since the class was made up of a small cohort of students, he said they all felt special.

But, Conus said, he particularly recognized Otite’s ability to engage with complex ideas, making her presence a valuable addition to the classroom.

“It was great to have her in the class, because she brought a very different perspective than some of the other students,” he said. “Coming from an engineering background and getting into catastrophe modeling, she added a unique viewpoint.”

Beyond her academic achievements, Conus said Otite represents something even more significant for the department. Otite is not only the first graduate of this program — she’s a woman, a first generation student and a minority student, which Conus said he sees as deeply symbolic.

As she continues her doctoral research, Otite remains engaged in the field, contributing to ongoing discussions on disaster risk management and resilience.

“I believe that Lehigh will soon approve a Ph.D. program in catastrophe modeling and resilience,” she said. “Currently, we only offer a master’s degree and a certificate in the field, but I am optimistic that within the next few years, Lehigh will move forward with establishing a doctoral program.”