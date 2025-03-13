The Lehigh women’s basketball team punched their ticket to the Patriot League Championship after defeating Holy Cross 65-44 Thursday night at Stabler Arena.

With the semifinal win, the Mountain Hawks improved to 26-6 (15-3 Patriot League). The Crusaders dropped to 20-11 (11-7 Patriot League).

Fifth-year wing Maddie Albrecht dominated on the court, scoring a team-leading 19 points and logging four assists. Senior guard and captain Colleen McQuillen followed suit with 14 points.

Junior guard Simone Foreman tallied a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Crusaders. Foreman shot 63.6% from the field. Junior guard Kaitlyn Flanagan led the team with four assists.

Lehigh controlled the first quarter by forcing six turnovers from Holy Cross while committing only two. The Mountain Hawks converted those mistakes into 12 points off turnovers, grabbing an early lead.

Lehigh came to life during the second quarter, holding the lead for the entire period. The Mountain Hawks held a 28-21 going into the half.

The Mountain Hawks outscored the Crusaders 37-23 in the final two periods, running away with the game in the fourth quarter to reach a 21-point lead, their largest of the game.

Lehigh shot 43.9% from the field. From beyond the arc, they made six 3-pointers and were efficient at the free-throw line, converting nine of 10 attempts.

With the win, the Mountain Hawks advance to their first Patriot League Championship since the 2020-21 season, when they defeated Boston University to win the title.

This year’s team will look to do the same when they host the Patriot League Championship against Army on Sunday at Stabler Arena.