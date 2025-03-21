Lehigh women’s basketball qualified for the national tournament by winning the Patriot League Championship last weekend. No. 15 Mountain Hawks face off against No. 2 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the first round. (Kendall Gavin/B&W Staff)
Lehigh takes on Duke during the first round of the women’s NCAA National Tournament. Kaylee Van Eps hypes the team up before the game. (Kendall Gavin/B&W Staff)
Lehigh women’s basketball senior guard Ella Stemmer attempts a layup during the game against Duke on March 21. Lehigh looks to make history as they take on Duke n the opening round of March Madness. (Kendall Gavin/ B&W Staff
Lehigh women’s basketball sophomore guard Gracyn Lovette looks for a pass in the game against Duke on March 21. Lehigh looks to make history as they take on Duke n the opening round of March Madness. (Kendall Gavin/ B&W Staff)
