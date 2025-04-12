With the Patriot League Playoffs on the horizon, Lehigh heads to Doubleday Field in West Point, New York, to play in a weekend series against six-time defending league champions — the Army West Point Black Knights.

The Mountain Hawks enter the series with a 5-7 Patriot League record, placing them fifth in a tightly contested league with a 16-15 overall record. The Black Knights hold a 8-7 Patriot League record, placing them third in the league with a 14-17 overall record.

Lehigh is coming off a 1-1 series split with Bucknell University, where starting junior pitcher Cole Leaman struck out eight batters while allowing just two hits and no runs over 6.1 innings.

Earlier this season, the Mountain Hawks and Black Knights split a doubleheader on March 23 at the J. David Walker Field at Legacy Park.

Army took the first game with a decisive 12-3 win with Lehigh responding with a 2-0 shutout victory in the second.

Lehigh coach Sean Leary emphasized the confidence the Mountain Hawks gained from this performance, acknowledging Army as the team to beat, having won the last six Patriot League titles.

“We know the road to a championship runs through West Point,” Leary said. “I’m confident after our split a few weeks ago that our team knows they can play with and beat Army.”

He said sophomore pitcher Liam O’Hearen is slated to start game one on Saturday, with sophomore pitcher Julio Ermigiotti taking the mound in game two and Leaman scheduled to start game three.

Leary said practice in the week leading up to the series has been productive, with the team concentrating on executing “the smaller things.” He said he believes this attention to execution will give the Mountain Hawks the best chance of winning each weekend series.

The Mountain Hawks are embracing that mindset, aware of what is required of them to take down the reigning champions.

“We have left a lot of guys on base during Patriot League play, and we need to do small things situationally to get those guys across the plate,” junior infielder Ryan Cochran said.

Lehigh will also rely on some lesser-known contributors to step up due to ongoing injuries. Despite this, the Mountain Hawks have maintained its “next man up” mentality.

“There are multiple guys down for this weekend, and injuries have been a common theme this year,” first-year outfielder Bobby Kleckner said. “Overall I feel like guys are stepping in and are going to help contribute this weekend.”

Kleckner has already made an impact, recording a hit in the previous match against the Black Knights and will be a key piece once again in the Mountain Hawk’s push for a playoff spot.

Army presents a balanced lineup with several offensive threats, including junior infielder Chris Barr and junior outfielder William Parker. Barr and Parker have both posted season batting averages above .300.

Barr and senior outfielder Jake Whitlinger currently share the Patriot League home run lead with five in each year.

On the mound, Army is led by senior right-hander Justin Lehman and junior right-hander Andrew Berg. Berg owns a 3.46 ERA, the third best in the Patriot League, while Lehman enters the series having pitched 47.2 innings this season — the third most in the league.

Leary said the Mountain Hawks are excited for the challenge and believes the best is yet to come.

“The team is motivated,” Leary said. “We still believe our best baseball lies ahead in April and May, and going to Army and winning a series would be a great step towards our ultimate goal.”

He also said each of the next four weekends include a three-game series against a league opponent — mirroring the Patriot League playoff format and serving as ideal preparation for postseason.

The series against Army begins Saturday, with game one at noon, followed by game two at 3 p.m. and game three on Sunday at 1 p.m.