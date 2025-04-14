Dante Perri, graduate student and quarterback, walks off the Lehigh football field after receiving his Patriot League Championship ring. Perri finished the 2024-25 title-winning season throwing for 551 yards and five touchdowns. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
Eileen Biro, Lehigh football secretary, and John Rooney, director of operations, embrace while presenting Biro with a Patriot League Championship ring. Lehigh defeated Lafayette 38-14 on November 23, 2024 to secure the Patriot League Title. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
Lehigh football coach Kevin Cahill addresses the team following the spring Brown and White Showcase. The showcase welcomed alumni and junior prospects to watch and engage with the team. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
Jordan Adderley, senior defensive back, holds up three fingers to form a ‘W’ to his team after accepting his 2025 Patriot League Championship ring. Lehigh defeated Lafayette 38-14 on November 23, 2024 to secure their first Patriot League Title since 2017. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
Jake Stalsitz, sophomore tight end, helps coach from the sideline during the Lehigh football Brown and White Showcase. The team was split up into two to practice different plays and drills throughout the showcase with alumni and junior prospects in attendance. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
Mason Humphrey, sophomore wide receiver, sprints down the field away from defenders at the Brown and White Showcase. Humphrey posted 587 receiving yards and five touchdowns during the 2024-25 season. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
The Lehigh football team kneels before coach Kevin Cahill following the spring Brown and White showcase. Multiple players were called to the front of the group while their teammates applauded them on their dedication throughout the 2024-25 season. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
Eileen Biro, Lehigh football secretary, walks away after accepting her very own 2025 Patriot League Championship ring. Lehigh defeated Lafayette 38-14 on November 23, 2024 to secure the team’s first conference title since 2017. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
