Edit Desk: The present tense of goodbye

The end of the school year is always an exciting time — and even more so as a senior. I’m looking ahead to the next chapter of my life, starting my job search and dreaming about having my own little place to call home.

But it can be easy to get caught up in the excitement of the experiences on the horizon and forget what’s right in front of me.

Throughout my life, I’ve often found myself looking toward the future, counting down the days, weeks or years until the next big thing. I couldn’t wait to start high school, get my driver’s license or move to college.

As each semester ends, I get excited for everything I have planned over break. As breaks wrap up, my anticipation to return to school grows. For so long, my life has revolved around education.

But now I’m a senior, meaning I have no more semesters left to wish away, and summer no longer holds the promise of a new school year. Even now, with only a few weeks of class left, there are times when assignments and due dates feel overwhelming, and I can’t wait to just get to graduation and get a fresh start.

I often find myself more focused on what’s to come than what’s happening around me. I get caught up thinking about the future, wishing I could skip ahead instead of appreciating the now.

However, this mindset takes the joy out of the present. I’m not saying we shouldn’t plan for the future, because that’s important. I’m talking about fantasizing about how much better the future must be than the boring old present.

I’ve endlessly heard that college would be to be the best years of my life, and now that it’s almost over, I’d have to agree. It’s pretty special to be part of a community dedicated to learning and be surrounded by friends and faculty who encourage me to grow and achieve my goals.

The years I’ve spent at Lehigh have been my most fulfilling, and I know I’ll miss this place when I leave.

Lately, I’ve been trying to shift my perspective to focus more on the present, reminding myself to make the most of the short time I have left here. I don’t want to let it slip by unnoticed or, even worse, wish it away.

When I sit in my classes and start to zone out, I try to remember how much I enjoy what I’m learning and how few lectures I have left, rather than watching the minutes tick by.

When I talk and laugh with my friends, I take a moment to really appreciate how much I enjoy our conversations. Every time I come home to my two amazing roommates, I make an effort to tune out distractions and truly listen to how they’re doing. I’ve been slowing down during my walks around campus, taking in all the sights and sounds of college life.

By making an effort to appreciate the simple moments, the present seems to feel more special. Life happens in the day-to-day, not just the milestones people often look toward. Big accomplishments and highly anticipated plans are important, but focusing only on them without noticing the passing of each day can mean missing out on some of the best parts of life.

As my time here dwindles, I haven’t completely broken my habit of tracking how much time is left in the semester. I’m still counting how many weeks of school remain — three and a half until classes are over, a little more than five until the commencement ceremony. But I’m trying not to focus solely on the countdown. Instead, I see it as a reminder of how little time is left and just how special each day is.

I’ve loved being in college, but I know that as much as I’ve been trying to enjoy it while I can, it will soon be time to move on. A job will come along, close friendships will become long-distance, and Bethlehem will no longer be my home.

There will always be something else to look forward to, but there will also always be a present moment to appreciate.