After two seasons with the Lehigh men’s basketball team, sophomore point guard Cam Gillus has set his sights on new opportunities.

After Lehigh finished the 2024-25 season 11-19 with a first-round Patriot League Tournament exit to Loyola University Maryland on March 4, Gillus said he took time to reflect on what he wanted out of the remainder of his eligibility.

“I took a kind of holistic approach and took a bigger picture view of how we performed that one season,” he said.

This approach led him to Howard University, where he’ll finish out his collegiate basketball career.

Although Howard went 12-20 this past season, the Bison previously won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament in back-to-back years, qualifying for the NCAA tournament in 2023 and 2024.

Gillus said he was drawn to the vision of Howard’s coaching staff, particularly their confidence and determination to return to the NCAA Tournament. He also said the coaches outlined a plan that included him as a key player in their system.

Gillus also had a prior connection to Howard, having received an offer to play there during his high school recruitment.

At the time, Gillus declined, citing the school’s close proximity to his hometown of Falls Church, Virginia. He said he was hoping to attend a school farther from home to broaden his horizons — an opportunity Lehigh provided.

However, Gillus said the decision to return to the Washington D.C. area for his junior season was motivated by legacy rather than basketball.

He emphasized the importance of Howard as a historically Black university and said the cultural experience it offers is something he wants to take advantage of, especially in light of the current political climate.

In his commitment video, Gillus highlighted how meaningful it will be to be surrounded by people who look like him — something he said he has never experienced before.

Despite enjoying his time at Lehigh as a starter, he said he also wanted a different basketball experience.

The 5-foot-11 point guard immediately cracked Lehigh’s rotation as a first-year in the 2023-24 season. In his two seasons with the Mountain Hawks, Gillus appeared in 60 of 62 games, starting in 35. He averaged 5.6 points in his debut season and improved to 9.4 points per game in his sophomore season.

Gillus’ increased scoring role became evident during the Mountain Hawks’ run to the Patriot League Championship in the 2023-24 season. As a first-year, he scored 30 points in the Patriot League semifinal against Boston University on March 10, 2024, sparking an 84-79 overtime victory.

However, the team was unable to replicate that postseason magic the following season.

After Lehigh’s season-ending loss to Loyola University Maryland in March, Gillus and coach Brett Reed met for their end-of-season meeting to reflect on the year and look ahead to the future of the program.

With the team leaning on younger players and navigating numerous season-ending injuries throughout the season, Reed said he shared his vision for Gillus to take on a larger leadership role moving forward.

Gillus said during their conversation, he briefly mentioned interest in entering the transfer portal. In the days that followed, he had long conversations with his support system to decide his next steps.

He said he turned to Burke Chebuhar, ‘24, his former teammate, for guidance. After the 2023-24 season, Chebuhar transferred to the University of Notre Dame for his fifth year to explore similar aspirations of playing basketball outside the Patriot League.

The two created a strong bond during their time on the same team, and they continued to have conversations after Chebuhar left. Chebuhar said he wasn’t surprised when Gillus entered the transfer portal himself.

When offering advice to Gillus about how to navigate the process, Chebuhar said he told him to trust his gut and to jump on the right opportunity when it came.

A little more than a month after this past season came to a close, Gillus found that opportunity at Howard.

Gillus said during the Mountain Hawks’ end-of-year meeting, he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. While it was difficult to say goodbye, he said he appreciated his teammates banding together to support him despite his departure.

“It was pleasing to hear the group of guys that you’re leaving still have your best interest,” Gillus said.

Sophomore guard Nasir Whitlock said he was shocked when he heard his close friend would be leaving Lehigh.

He said their close relationship facilitated great chemistry in games, and navigating life on campus and the court without Gillus will feel different.

“I feel like us being on the court together kind of elevated both of our plays,” Whitlock said. “So, not having him is gonna be tough.”

He also said he and Gillus had a private conversation before the announcement, through which he could tell Gillus had thoroughly considered his decision.

“Obviously he has to do what’s best for him, so there’s no hard feeling or anything,” Whitlock said.

Reed said he will always support Gillus in his collegiate career and life beyond basketball, no matter the direction he goes in. He also said Gillus is a terrific person and player who represented Lehigh in a positive light.

While Reed is sad to see Gillus transfer, he said he’s grateful for their time spent together.

Chebuhar said he’s confident Gillus will make meaningful contributions at Howard and will have no problems adjusting to a new system of play.

“He’s a competitor and a hard worker that goes a long way,” Chebuhar said. “He’s had great strides from when he first got to Lehigh to the end of this year, so I’m super excited to see how it turns out for him.”

As Gillus moves on, he said he hopes his departure will act as motivation for his teammates to step into bigger roles for the next season.

With Gillus’ departure and three seniors graduating, including last season’s top scorers, Tyler Whitney-Sidney and Keith Higgins Jr., the team has already shifted its focus to moving forward.

Whitlock, who plays point guard, said he’s preparing to step into a more prominent leadership role on the court.

Reed said Whitlock’s ball-handling skills and ability to create opportunities for others on the team made him a strong contender to take on Gillus’ responsibilities.

He also said the coaching staff is exploring the transfer portal while simultaneously focusing their efforts on the development of incoming guards, including recruit Caleb Thomas.

Gillus said making the choice to leave was hard, as he found his stride throughout the last two years as a Mountain Hawk, and the uncertainty of what his role in his new program would look like weighed on him as he deliberated.

But ultimately, he concluded that change, while difficult, was necessary for his growth.

He said he leaves Lehigh with no regrets and is thankful for everyone who supported him throughout his two years as a Mountain Hawk.

“I think things played out the way that they should have,” Gillus said.