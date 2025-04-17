Lehigh issued a timely warning this evening after two people reported to the Lehigh University Police Department they were struck by projectiles — possibly from a BB or Airsoft gun — discharged from a moving vehicle near campus.

According to the Hawkwatch Alert issued at 8:51 p.m., the incidents occurred around 8:40 p.m., and the projectiles were fired from a red four-door pickup truck.

The truck was last seen traveling north on Taylor Street and west on Packer Avenue, near Fritz Laboratory, according to the alert.

The alert also stated anyone with information about the vehicle should contact LUPD at 610-758-4200, and the institution is responsible for issuing timely warnings like this in compliance with the Clery Act.