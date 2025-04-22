Photo gallery: Students celebrate Holi with color, festivities

Members of the India Club pose on the Clayton University Center front lawn on April 19 to celebrate Holi. The club hosted in collaboration with the South Asian Students Association and the Asian Cultural Society. (Amadea Lehoczky Escobar/B&W Staff)
Students throw colorful powder at each other on the Clayton University Center’s front lawn during the Holi celebration on April 19. The celebration featured performances, dances and color toss that left participants covered from head to toe in vibrant powder. (Amadea Lehoczky Escobar/B&W Staff)
Lehigh students enjoy Holi celebrations on the Clayton University Center’s front lawn on April 19. The event, also known as the Festival of Colors, was hosted by the South Asian Students Association, the India Club and the Asian Cultural Society. (Amadea Lehoczky Escobar/B&W Staff)
Students celebrate Holi on the Clayton University Center’s front lawn on April 19. The festivities included throwing colorful powdered pigment at each other and into the air. (Amadea Lehoczky Escobar/B&W Staff)
Students make their way to the Clayton University Center front lawn for the Holi celebration. They wore white T-shirts to showcase the vibrant colored powders thrown during the festivities. (Amadea Lehoczky Escobar/B&W Staff)
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.