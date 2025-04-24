2025 Commencement speakers announced

Lehigh announced today Kate Johnson, ‘89, and James T. Wassil, ‘99G, ‘05G, will be the speakers for the 2025 commencement ceremonies.

Johnson, who studied electrical engineering at Lehigh, will speak at the university’s 157th Undergraduate Spring Commencement.

Johnson is the president and chief executive officer at Lumen Technologies, a global technology and communications company. According to a Lehigh News article, she’s a technology innovator with leadership experiences at companies including Microsoft, Oracle and GE Digital.

Wassil, who earned a master of science degree in bioorganic chemistry and then a master of business administration degree at Lehigh, will address graduates during Lehigh’s Graduate Commencement and Doctoral Hooding Ceremony.

Wassil is the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Vaxcyte, a biotech company. According to a Lehigh News article, he has also played a role in the creation of numerous vaccines and has held leadership positions in the vaccine divisions of Pfizer, Novartis and Merck.

Lehigh’s 157th Undergraduate Spring Commencement is on May 18 at Goodman Stadium. This year’s Graduate Commencement and Doctoral Hooding Ceremony will be held on May 17 at Goodman.