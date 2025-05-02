BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Five 10 Flats building

A fire broke out at the Five 10 Flats on East Third Street.

Five fire trucks and multiple police cars are currently at the scene.

Emergency vehicle sirens were first heard around 1:15 p.m. By 1:33 p.m. the fire trucks started to hose off the building. A fifth fire truck arrived at the scene at 1:52 p.m.

Police are blocking off the South Bethlehem Greenway on Pierce Street.

Non-emergency dispatch and police officers at the scene declined to comment at this time.

Reagan Miller, ‘24, lives on the fifth floor of the Five 10 Flats. He said he was working when the fire alarm went off and at first didn’t think anything serious was happening.

He said when he walked outside he had seen the patio side of apartment’s roof was engulfed in flames and was spreading toward the Six 10 Flats.

He said, as of 1:39 p.m., everyone he knew in the building got out safely.

Becca Mitchell, ‘26G, lives in an apartment in the Five 10 Flats with a window facing the south side of the building. She said she heard the fire alarm and thought it was just a drill.

She then saw gray smoke through her window and exited the building with her roommate and her roommate’s boyfriend.

Mitchell said she saw the fire spread from the west corner of the roof of the building toward the east side of the building in the direction of the Six 10 Flats.

She said maintenance people were running through the halls knocking on doors of the apartment asking people to get out of the building.

Mitchell said she’s not sure where the fire started, and she couldn’t tell if the fire spread to the interior of the actual building.

Police began to allow people who live in the apartment building back on the blocked-off greenway at 2:20 p.m.

A HawkWatch alert was sent to the Lehigh community at 2:26 p.m. The alert stated the community should avoid the area and follow directions from local authorities.

The fire could cause poor air quality, and individuals, especially those with respiratory conditions, should limit outdoor activity and remain indoors, according to the alert.

The fire is still active as of 2:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.