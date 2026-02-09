BREAKING: Pipe bursts in Lower Cents residence hall

Students evacuated the Williams building in Lower Cents at approximately 5:33 p.m. after a pipe burst.
Officers from the Lehigh University Police Department are on the scene. According to LUPD, officers are in the process of a shift change and are unable to comment until later.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
