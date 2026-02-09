BREAKING: Sprinkler pipe burst in Clayton University Center

A sprinkler pipe burst in the Clayton University Center around 9:00 p.m.

Lehigh University Police Chief Jason Schiffer said the sprinkler was located in the basement near the loading dock.

The Lehigh University Police Department and Bethlehem Fire Department responded to the fire alarm on site, along with Lehigh Facilities and ABM, Schiffer said.

Schiffer said the building’s fire protection system has been shut down for repairs, and LUPD is conducting a continuous fire watch while the system remains offline.

“The fire system is a very high priority, so it will be fixed as soon as possible,” he said.

The Clayton University Center remains operational at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.