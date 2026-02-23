BREAKING: Fraternity, sorority social events suspended after racist image surfaces

According to an email from Alexandra Smith, the associate director for fraternity and sorority life, all Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic fraternity and sorority social events have been suspended for an undetermined time.

This suspension comes after a racist image was deliberately drawn on the side of a BORG containing alcohol and circulated on Yik Yak. The incident has been referred to the university for investigation.

Smith said the Office of Fraternity and Sorority is not only disappointed because of the harm caused, but because our campus is better than that.

Our community has consistently stated that belonging and respect matter here. Moments like this test whether those values are aspirational words or lived commitments,” she said.

For students impacted, specifically Black students and students of color, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life encouraged them to seek support from University Counseling and Psychological Services, the Office of Inclusive Excellence and Belonging, Student Affairs and the Chaplain’s Office.

Any additional information can be reported through the Equal Opportunity Compliance Coordinator or the Office of Student Conduct and Community Expectations.

According to the email, updates will continue to be communicated from the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.