City leaders prepare for immigration policy changes

Immigration and border security has been a major focus of President Donald Trump’s administration, with several executive orders signed in the weeks following his inauguration. In Bethlehem, an area with a significant immigrant population, fear has grown amid uncertainty about how these policies might impact the local community.

While United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have not yet been seen in Bethlehem, several arrests have been made in Easton, and city officials and community organizations are preparing for the possibility.

Bethlehem Police Chief Michelle Kott said the police department has been closely monitoring immigration policy changes, as well as coordinating with school administrators and the Bethlehem Interfaith Group to ensure residents feel safe.

Kott emphasized the city’s police force does not participate in ICE’s 287(g) Program, which authorizes local law enforcement to enforce immigration law. She said this means local officers are not required to cooperate with ICE without a judge-signed warrant.

Because of this, she said she hopes residents will still make use of public safety services without fearing their legal status will be questioned.

“A lot of this stuff that’s going on in the country right now is going to cause people to be distrustful of law enforcement and not reach out when they’re in need of assistance,” Kott said. “That’s the last thing I want to see happen right now, but I know that these are very, very scary, uncertain times for a lot of people.”

Some residents have pushed for Bethlehem to adopt a “welcoming city” ordinance, but Kott said she fears such a measure could give people a false sense of security.

Regardless of local ordinances, she said local law enforcement must comply with federal law — including deportation warrants.

“I just want to make sure that people are aware of that so they don’t think that it’s a foolproof way to prevent ICE from coming in,” she said. “If they are going to want to come in, they’re going to come in.”

Kott said if ICE officers do enter the city to serve a warrant, the police department may be notified in advance. Even if prior notice is not given, the department is prepared to dispatch officers to verify ICE officers’ legitimacy.

Due to a recent increase in impersonation cases, Kott encouraged residents to call 91 if they suspect someone is falsely claiming to be an ICE officer.

Despite these assurances, some community leaders have shared that those they work with are still concerned about being targeted by ICE officers.

Jack Silva, the Bethlehem Area School District superintendent, said there have not been any recent encounters with ICE, but administrators have established protocols should federal officers appear.

Silva said each secondary school in the district has a uniformed Bethlehem police officer who would be the first point of contact. He said if ICE officers arrive, he and the school’s attorney would speak with them.

“There would be enough security,” Silva said. “There’d be enough administrative presence. There’d be procedures involved. It wouldn’t be a chaotic or random situation.”

He said middle and high schools are more likely to receive inquiries, but these schools have full-time resource officers to enforce district procedures. While the school district staff must comply with federal warrants, he said they’re not allowed to disclose information about any students to immigration officers.

Silva said these policies are designed to keep students safe so they can focus on their studies.

“You’re there to worry about how to read and write and do math,” he said. “That’s what we want you focusing on. We have a responsibility to follow the law, and that law largely still protects children and families who are undocumented.”

Silva also said teachers have reported an increased anxiety among students, with some displaying distracted behavior or having frequent absences.

“Whenever a student isn’t able to bring their authentic selves to school and they have to worry about expressing who they are, that’s not good,” he said. “That’s a distraction. They shouldn’t have to worry whether a school is on their side, or is looking to turn them in or wants to discriminate against them.”

Alex Short, an attorney at Lehigh Valley Immigration Law, said he has seen a major uptick in concerned individuals and organizations seeking counsel. He said people have felt confused about recent policy changes and how to protect themselves and others.

He said much of the confusion comes from recent presidential orders, but the immigration law has not changed.

“Even if the president changes, and even if enforcement of the immigration laws changes, that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a fundamental shift of the law,” Short said.

Since Trump took office, he said he has seen several changes in enforcement. He said non-citizens married to U.S. citizens have been detained more frequently, and asylum hearings have been terminated or denied without hearings.

Short also said misinformation and outdated information have only added to the confusion.

He said the law surrounding immigration can be complicated, and many people don’t understand basic terms, such as what visas are or what it means to be an unlawful immigrant.

“Quite honestly, if I didn’t do it every day for a living, I certainly wouldn’t expect myself to have a grasp on the nuances there,” Short said.

He said since immigration law is so complex, and since each case is unique, he recommends anyone who is concerned about their own or somebody else’s immigration status contact a lawyer.

If individuals are detained or questioned by ICE agents, Short said it’s best to remain calm, request an attorney and refuse to say, do or sign anything until they fully understand their circumstances.

He recommended those concerned about the cost of legal counsel to contact a religious leader — if they have one — a nonprofit or community organization that can provide support and references to affordable legal representation.

“If you’re afraid that (detention) might happen in the future, and that’s something you carry with you every day, you might as well reach out to somebody to try and start a solution,” Short said.