Crowd members cheer and applaud at Bernie Sanders’ rally at Stabler Arena today on Saturday. Around 5,000 people attended the rally, a stop in Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
An attendee stands outside the rally holding a sign denouncing President Trump on Saturday outside the Rauch Fieldhouse. Groups outside the event space held signs and chanted in protest of Trump and Elon Musk’s actions. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
Bernie Sanders addresses the crowd at the “Fighting Oligarchy” rally on Saturday at Stabler Arena. Sanders spoke of the importance of preserving American democracy. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
Former Pennsylvania representative Susan Wild speaks at Bernie Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy” rally on Saturday at Stabler Arena. She said people across the country, regardless of political party, support Sanders’ policies in light of the current administration. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
Representative Chris Deluzio from Pennsylvania’s 17th congressional district speaks at the Bernie Sanders’ rally on Saturday at Stabler Arena. Deluzio and other speakers voiced the importance of preserving American democracy. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd at a stop of his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour Saturday at Stabler Arena. The rally was attended by approximately 5,000 people. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
Attendees cheer for Bernie Sanders at his rally on Saturday at Stabler Arena. Many attendees said they came to the event because they are unhappy with the state of current politics. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
