Attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives have intensified America’s political divide, fueling polarization across the nation.

These attacks have not only served to widen the gap between political parties. They have also deepened existing social divides, forcing communities to pick sides in a battle that should never have been politicized in the first place.

While critics often frame DEI policies as a threat to equality, these initiatives are essential for fostering inclusive spaces where individuals from all backgrounds can thrive. The absence of DEI doesn’t create neutrality — it upholds systems that have historically left marginalized voices unheard and unsupported.

Rooted in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, DEI policies emerged to dismantle systemic inequalities and provide equal opportunities for historically marginalized groups. These efforts, which continue to shape society today, don’t just benefit certain communities but the nation as a whole.

For someone like me — a Black, first-generation American — these efforts are not just theoretical talking points. They are the very reason spaces at Lehigh like the Center for Student Engagement and the Center for Cultural Engagement exist. These spaces foster a sense of community and support for underrepresented students. Without them, students would be left navigating institutions that were never built with us in mind.

Following George Floyd’s murder in 2020, companies and universities nationwide reassessed their commitment to DEI, leading to the widespread implementation of initiatives aimed at creating more inclusive environments for employees, consumers and students.

However, in recent times, right-wing politicians embraced anti-DEI rhetoric, portraying these initiatives as advantages for certain races, ethnicities or sexual orientations at the expense of others. During President Donald Trump’s campaign for office in 2024, he vowed to end “wokeness” in schools, a term frequently equated with DEI, according to PBS News.

On Jan. 20, Trump issued an executive order effectively repealing DEI programs across the federal government. Since then, his administration has actively worked through the Department of Education to dismantle DEI initiatives, signaling a broader push to eliminate these policies in higher education.

The message this sends is clear — if you are different, if you are not part of the traditional mold of what power looks like in this country, you are on your own.

Following the mid-air collision over the Potomac River, Trump criticized DEI policies, blaming the Federal Aviation Administration’s diversity initiatives for the disaster. He suggested the FAA’s emphasis on diversity — prioritizing race and gender in hiring — compromised safety protocols and contributed to the crash, according to the Associated Press.

A key aspect of anti-DEI rhetoric has been the conflation of DEI initiatives with affirmative action policies.

In June 2023, the United States Supreme Court overturned affirmative action, mandating race-neutral admissions nationwide.

While affirmative action refers to legal initiatives aimed at increasing opportunities for underrepresented groups, DEI focuses on fostering an inclusive environment for all.

Many colleges and universities have established DEI offices to uphold these values, including Lehigh. But as these policies continue to be dismantled, it raises the question: who benefits from erasing them, and who suffers the most?

In his executive orders, Trump has conflated affirmative action and DEI, arguing that both undermine merit-based systems. His rhetoric has sparked concerns about whether DEI policies are being misrepresented and misused.

Following Trump’s election victory, many colleges and universities — particularly in Republican-led states — began shutting down DEI offices and cultural centers. Auburn University, Texas A&M University and the University of North Florida are among the institutions that have dismantled these initiatives.

This isn’t just about politics — it’s about the erasure of spaces that have long been sanctuaries for students of color, LGBTQ+ students and those who have never felt fully at home in predominantly white institutions.

Closing these centers would erase years of student advocacy, stripping away resources designed to support future generations.

In a nation as diverse as the U.S., DEI initiatives are essential — not a threat.

DEI critics exploit societal divisions, preying on a perceived lack of empathy to convince the public that eliminating these programs won’t affect them. They often reduce DEI to a narrow focus on race, ignoring its broader impact.

Yet, without DEI, many may come to realize just how much they benefited from these initiatives. The privilege of never having to think about DEI is itself proof of its necessity.

To protect the rights and spaces of future generations, the national conversation on DEI must shift. Recognizing DEI as a necessary pillar of progress is essential for ensuring a more equitable future.