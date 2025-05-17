LUPD discusses student arrest protocols

This story is part of a series investigating four former students’ arrests, admissions and Visa protocols, and the impact the situation has had on the campus community and the future of Lehigh’s international student population.

The arrest of four former Lehigh students tied to an ongoing admissions fraud investigation has ignited discussions about arrest protocols on and around Lehigh’s campus, particularly the use of restraints during nonviolent arrests.

Students witnessed their four classmates’ on-campus arrests and shared with The Brown and White what they saw, which included handcuffs and leg shackles being placed on the students before their transport to the Northampton County Prison.

Though campus police followed standard law enforcement guidelines, the arrests have raised questions surrounding transparency surrounding how and why force needs to be used in situations involving alleged financial crimes.

Separate criminal complaints were filed by LUPD Officer David Kokinda for the four students, each of which outlined the initial evidence and charges. That day, Sept. 9, 2024, the four students were arrested on campus and charged with forgery and theft of services, according to Northampton County Court Records.

“The decision to make those felony-level arrests did not lie on our hands alone,” LUPD Sgt. Kyle Fisher said. “We conversed with senior leadership before doing so.”

He said arresting students on campus is “exceptionally rare,” and LUPD follows the Pennsylvania Rules of Criminal Procedure when making arrests.

In a follow-up email last month, Fisher wrote that he was referring to Pennsylvania Rule 513, as well as 507, 519, 516 and many others.

Rule 513 outlines the requirements for issuing and disseminating arrest warrant information.

Fisher wrote that in addition to criminal procedure rules, LUPD follows internal department directives to ensure the safety of individuals in their custody.

“These include ensuring that people in our custody wear seatbelts in the car, keeping our body cameras activated during transport and many more,” Fisher wrote.

Some crimes that have just occurred don’t require a warrant, and others require an investigation before making an arrest. The latter calls for a court hearing to issue an arrest warrant, Fisher said.

Fisher said a judge approved LUPD’s application to obtain an arrest warrant, as was required before the arrest could be made.

The Admissions Office wrote in an email to The Brown and White that it could only provide limited information, but it said LUPD appropriately followed protocols for arrests derived from Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission mandatory standards, state law, and safety protocols for officer and community safety.

The students were arrested on campus and handcuffed by the arresting officers, according to a witness who asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns.

The Admissions Office wrote that anyone in custody is required to be restrained and secured based on set standards and procedures.

Fisher said handcuffing students is rare, and in every case, officers determine the need to do so based on multiple factors, including the seriousness of the crime, cooperation and the number of officers on the scene.

“Everybody has free speech in America, but if somebody is making comments that they’re going to harm me — that they’re going to hurt me as a police officer — we can take that into consideration,” Fisher also said.

Another witness, who spoke on the condition of remaining anonymous, said they saw the students in leg shackles.

Fisher said the four former students’ legs were shackled when they were transported to Northampton County Prison after the initial arrest. This commute is the only time LUPD uses leg shackles, he said.

In his follow-up email, Fisher wrote that there is no law requiring leg shackles, but it helps prevent escape.