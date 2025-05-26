Incumbent Mayor J. William Reynolds defeated City Councilwoman Grace Crampsie Smith in the Bethlehem mayoral primary election on May 20.

With this victory, Reynolds secured the Democratic nomination for the Nov. 4 general election. There were no Republican nominees on the ballot.

According to Lehigh Valley News, Reynolds received approximately 65% of votes in Northampton County and 67% of votes in Lehigh County.

The Brown and White is awaiting comments from Crampsie Smith and Reynolds at this time.

In the Northampton County Executive Race, Tara Zrinski won the Democratic nomination with 13,449 votes, defeating fellow party member Amy Cozze who received 10,216 votes, according to a Lehigh Valley Live article.

According to data from Northampton County’s official results website, 40,342 ballots were cast in the county, including 18,426 mail-in ballots. There are 227,292 registered voters in the county, equating to a voter turnout of 17.7%.

In Lehigh County, there was a 16.3% voter turnout, with 40,729 ballots cast among 249,538 registered voters.

Four city council seats were also up for election. According to the Lehigh Valley Live article, unofficial results reported incumbents Rachel Leon and Hillary Kwiatek, and newcomers Justin Amann and Jo Daniels, were the leading vote-getters.

The general election will be on Nov. 4. More information about the election can be found on the Northampton County Elections Department website.