Two injured in South Bethlehem restaurant shooting

Two people were injured shortly after midnight today in a shooting at Sizzling Bites restaurant located on the 300 block of East Third Street, according to a Lehigh Valley Live article.

According to the article, Captain Nicholas Lechman of the Bethlehem Police Department said gunfire erupted inside the restaurant. He said officers found one adult at the scene with gunshot wounds who was taken to a nearby hospital, and a second adult, also with gunshot wounds, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Both victims were in stable condition Friday morning. No other injuries were reported, though multiple individuals were inside at the time of the shooting, according to the article.

Lechman also said no arrests have been made at this time.

In a voicemail correspondence with The Brown and White, Bethlehem Police Chief Michelle Kott said there is no new information the department is releasing at this time.

“It still remains a very active investigation on our point,” Kott said.

The Brown and White will update this story as the investigation develops. Check back for more updates.