Lehigh will host Arianna Huffington, founder of the Huffington Post, and Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, to discuss artificial intelligence and its impact on society for the third year of the Compelling Perspectives Series.

Compelling Perspectives is a speaker series where guests engage in conversations with President Joseph Helble about critical issues of societal importance according to a selected theme. Previous themes have included national security and the media’s role in society.

Due to its rapid advancement, this year’s theme “AI: Innovation, Responsibility and the Future We Shape” will focus on the future of AI, its potential for innovation and the challenges it poses.

“(The speakers’) insights and perspectives should provide helpful context as we all consider and explore the benefits and challenges the rapidly expanding use of artificial intelligence offers for society,” Helble said.

Huffington will visit Lehigh on Sept. 23 in Baker Hall to discuss the human side of AI and who holds responsibility for its future.

She is the former editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post, a Pulitzer Prize-winning outlet. She is also the founder and CEO of Thrive Global, a behavior change technology company.

Wozniak’s talk will focus on the evolution of AI and its long-term benefits. It will be hosted in January 2026.