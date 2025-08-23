A vehicle caught fire at Sayre Park Village B South Main Entrance, according to a Hawkwatch Alert sent out at 3:54 p.m. today.

Another Hawkwatch Alert sent out at 4:13 p.m. said the Bethlehem Fire Department had contained the fire.

According to the Bethlehem Fire Department, the cause of the fire was a mechanical issue due to heat exposure, which led to a second car nearby also catching fire.

Bethlehem Fire Department Lieutenant Jeremy Finan said the car owners were able to get their items out safely.

Finan also reported there were no injuries or damage to any buildings in Sayre Park Village.

No further investigation regarding the incident will be conducted.