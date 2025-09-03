City Council discusses encampment and commissioner arrest

Bethlehem City Council convened on Tuesday to discuss the encampments of unhoused peoples and the recent arrest of former Lehigh County Commissioner and Right to Know Officer Zachary Cole-Borghi.

During public comment, 10 people spoke about Bethlehem’s housing crisis and an encampment located under the Hill-to-Hill bridge along the Lehigh River.

Norfolk Southern Railways, the owner of the property, has been speaking with city officials about the process of removing the encampment from under the bridge by Dec. 15, citing health and safety concerns due to active railroad traffic in the area.

Brian Hillard, an officer for Serving to Aid & Restore, spoke on behalf of the nonprofit’s clients. The organization provides unhoused and low-income people in Bethlehem with resources and supplies them with clothes, tents and other daily necessities.

“The people come from all walks of life,” Hillard said. “And I would argue that every single one of them has had experiences where they had life thrust upon them, which has ultimately led to their current situation.”

He said while he can understand Norfolk Southern’s concerns with safety and health risks around the train tracks, he urged the city to acknowledge that in the middle of a housing crisis, people who can’t afford houses need somewhere to live.

“People need spaces to live,” Hillard said. “People need spaces to be.”

Marc Rittle, the executive director of the nonprofit New Bethany Ministries, said his organization has often provided the encampment’s population with housing and food. He said he believes it is unfortunate that Norfolk Southern is against the encampment, but he said he appreciates there are still three months for the city to find temporary housing.

Mayor J. William Reynolds said Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering is one of the shelters that provides overnight housing in the city.

Two unhoused people living in the encampment spoke during public comment.

Destiny, who chose to withhold a last name, is a college student who said she has been unhoused for around two months. She said she feels frustrated and no longer wants to reach out for help because those providing assistance are overlooking the individual stories of those in the encampment, and rather are stereotyping them as a group.

Destiny said the logistics of finding and joining a homeless shelter are very frustrating, and she feels deterred from asking for help.

During the introduction of new business, the council discussed Cole-Borghi’s arrest as part of a multi-state investigation. Cole-Borghi was charged with the possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

Councilman Bryan Callahan and Councilwoman Grace Crampsie Smith asked Reynolds and City Solicitor John Spirk why they had found out about the arrest through other sources as opposed to through the city.

Callahan said Cole-Borghi’s arrest allegedly occurred inside of Bethlehem City Hall during the workday on Thursday. He was escorted out in handcuffs.

City Council members also asked for clarification on the specifics of the case, including when the investigation began and how it has been conducted, but Spirk told attendees all the court documents about the case have been sealed.

Reynolds and Spirk said they had been advised by the Lehigh Valley Labor Council not to disclose any other information at this time.

“I want to say more than they let me say,” Reynolds said.

Spirk also said at this time, Cole-Borghi is no longer an employee of the City of Bethlehem.

The Bethlehem City Council will meet again on Tuesday, Sept. 16. The agenda will be posted on the City of Bethlehem’s website the Friday before.