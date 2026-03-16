Power outage causes fallen trees, property damage

Power outages were reported by students on after a tree fell on a main power line at 220 E. Fifth St. A tree also fell outside the Centennial II complex. The front door on the Cigar Lofts on Webster Street shattered after the storm Monday night. There have also been reports of cars and houses being impaled. (Courtesy of Anthony Curialle) This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. 1 minute read brief news top stories
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