Jill Redfern resigned as head coach of the Lehigh women’s lacrosse team a few weeks ago, according to an email from Steve Lomangio, the director of sports communications.

The team is currently having senior-led practices by the 9 seniors on the team, according to an athlete on the team.

On Lehigh Athletics, Deputy Athletic Director Sue Troyan is listed as the interim coach. An athlete on the team reported Troyan has been at all of the practices, lifts and meetings for the team.

On Tuesday, the women’s lacrosse team posted “Thank you for everything Jill,” on their social media platforms.

USA Lacrosse confirmed her resignation on Tuesday, stating Redfern is, “A National Lacrosse Hall of Fame player and four-time Patriot League Coach of the Year, Redfern recently completed her 17th season at the helm of the Mountain Hawks.”

Lehigh Athletics also does not have Emma Vinall listed as the associate coach, which she had been promoted to on June 30th.

Lomangio wrote that the search for a new head coach is currently ongoing.

The Brown and White will update this story as it develops.