Email with racially targeted threat proven to be a hoax

Members of the campus community “received a disturbing email earlier today including a racially targeted threat” that was determined to be a hoax, according to a Hawkwatch alert sent at 12:37 p.m.

The alert did not disclose who received the email or its content.

The Lehigh University Police Department has worked with the FBI to determine the threat is not credible.

“Multiple campuses across the country were subject to similar coordinated threats today,” according to the alert.

The alert stated LUPD will be increasing their presence on campus out of caution.

LUPD and university communications have not responded to immediate request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.